Warmer temperatures are on the way heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the 20s on Saturday, and likely into the lower 30s for Sunday. Along with that warm-up, comes the chance for snow showers. A system thats helping to bring the warmer temperatures is also bringing snow showers to the region. Some light accumulations will be possible, especially across Iowa. The mild weather is expected to continue into next week.
Warmer temperatures are on the way heading into the weekend.
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 9:49 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Warmer Temperatures and a Chance For Snow This Weekend
- StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge
- StormTeam 3: Warmer and stormy weekend
- Warmer temperatures, weekend activities prompt safety reminder
- StormTeam 3: This Weekend's Severe Weather Chances
- StormTeam 3: Warmer Temperatures Are On The Way!
- StormTeam 3: Warmer weather comes with rain chances
- StormTeam3: Warmer temperatures invite a chance for storms overnight Monday
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- Warmer temperatures affecting road conditions
Scroll for more content...