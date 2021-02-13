StormTeam 3: Warmer Temperatures Are On The Way!

Sick of the frigid temperatures? Well good news! Warmer temperatures are expected as we head into next week. We just have to get through a few more frigid days. Sunday and Monday will be the coldest days of the extended forecast, with highs below zero, and overnight lows approaching the -20s. By next weekend, it will be a totally different story as we are looking at temperatures near or possibly above freezing. Our average high this time of year is about 27, so it will be nice to see temperatures finally back to near or above average heading into next weekend.
The arctic air will move out this week, allowing warmer air to move in.
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 5:57 PM
