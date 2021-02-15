StormTeam 3: Warmer Conditions Are On The Way!

Our long-lasting cold weather is finally coming to an end! Temperatures will begin to warm up through the workweek, and we'll eventually see temperatures back near or above freezing by Sunday. It seems as though the mild conditions will continue for a good portion of next week.
After some long-lasting arctic air, we'll finally see a warmup this week.
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 8:55 PM
