StormTeam 3: Warm weather fades into winter by the end of the week

Enjoy the warm weather while you can, the end of the week will be much colder.

Warm air is still present across the region, with high temps near the upper 50s Monday and mid 50s Tuesday. Clouds decrease by the end of Tuesday as temps slowly begin to work downward. We are tracking our next system beginning to move in as early as Wednesday.

Rain is likely sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday with a strong cold front. This cold front will knock our highs down to the 30s by the weekend, and spur some snow in the upper Midwest on Friday. How much and where exactly this snow falls is too soon to tell, but snow is very possible on the roads Friday and perhaps again this weekend.