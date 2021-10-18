StormTeam 3: Warm to start the week, and cold to end it

Enjoy the warm temps and sunny skies while you can still, because they are gone by the end of the workweek.

Temps wil climb to highs in the low to mid 70s both Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and winds out of the south 5-15mph. This is way above average for mid-late October when high temps are usually only in the upper 50s.

A storm system from California arrives Wednesday and brings us scattered showers potentially lasting even through Thursday morning. After the system passes, winds switch to out of the north and the cool air arrives shortly afterwards. High temps drop to around 50 degrees for the second half of the week, with overnight lows at and below freezing Thursday and Friday night.

A bit more warm air returns with some chances for rain early next week.