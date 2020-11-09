StormTeam 3: Warm stretch to end will rain/snow Monday and Tuesday.

Well I hope you enjoyed the past week of wonderful outdoor weather, because it ends Monday.

An incoming cold front Monday will provide the axis for stormy weather from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Rain showers can be expected to increase throughout the second half of Monday, with even a few weak thunderstorms late Monday evening.

Rain showers will continue on and off overnight as temps rapidly drop behind the front from the 60s to the 30s. Rain will begin to transition into freezing rain Tuesday morning. Freezing rain is not expected to stick and freeze on the ground with ground temps still on the warm side.

Between on/rain showers Tuesday, snow will begin to work in Tuesday afternoon starting between 2-6pm. Snow will end between 6-10pm. Snowfall could at time be heavy, with slippery roads and reduced visibility a concern. Accumulations can be expected to be between 1-2 inches, with higher totals to the northwest near Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Dodge county, and less than an inch to the southeast near Charles City and Fillmore county. Furthermore, it appears a narrow band of higher snowfall totals will be likely, so isolated amounts north of 4 inches are indeed in the cards. More updates are expected.

Temps drop into the 30s and 40s beginning Tuesday for the rest of the week.