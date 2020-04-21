Photo Gallery 1 Images
Enjoy the sunshine today as not much will be seen over the last part of the week. Several systems will move across the region that will bring some chances for mainly rain showers Wednesday into Thursday, although a little bit of a wintry mix could occur at times when temperatures are cold enough. There could also be some rumbles of thunder heard Wednesday afternoon and evening. A wide range in high temperatures is expected to occur.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Warm spring day Wednesday; cooler and showers end of the week
- StormTeam 3: Cooler with snow shower chances later this week
- StormTeam 3: A cooler trend begins Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Long-range forecast - cooler days to end August
- StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns
- StormTeam 3: March flowers bring spring showers Monday
- StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!
- StormTeam 3: Cooler air coming later in the week
- Stormteam 3: Windy and cooler for midweek
- Storm Team 3: Warm Wednesday, Showers on Horizon
Scroll for more content...