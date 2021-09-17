StormTeam 3: Warm Weekend Before Cool Work Week

A passing cold front this morning will leave us with cooler temperatures tonight but looking to Saturday we begin to rise again as we hold on to just an ounce of summer.

We are currently tracking a system moving East from British Columbia that will bring a mixture of warm and cold temperatures back to back. The passing of the warm front this weekend will aid in some summer like temperatures for the time being. Heading into late Monday evening, a cold front will move through bringing the opportunity for some showers and storms into early Tuesday. Behind the front, daytime highs in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows back in the 40s.

Expect this trend to continue into late September and maybe even early October as early Fall often brings a very seesaw forecast as we enter a transitional period towards winter.