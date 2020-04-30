StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Thursday, rain chance Friday

Photo Gallery 5 Images
After some days of clouds, rain, and wind, we will be able to enjoy a clear and beautiful spring day Thursday.
High pressure is keeping skies clear, as temps soar into the upper 60s on Thursday afternoon. A great day to get outside.
An expected weekend warm up is now taking the shape of a warm front that will roll through on Friday. This front brings with it a chance for some light rain along with clouds during the mid-day hours. Temperatures will warm into the weekend with high temps in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a slight chance for rain both days as a cold front tries to develop on the backside of the warm front.
