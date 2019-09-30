Clear
StormTeam 3: Very warm to very rainy; tracking a wild weather week

A massive warm up for Monday will lead to a very soggy midweek and chilly end

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 5:38 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

The start of the new work week is heading in alongside several weather stories for us. The morning will begin on a foggy note, with some areas experiencing more a mist thanks to a surge of moisture pluming into the area from the south southwest. This moisture is coming in ahead of a powerful warm front that will be pushing temperatures into the middle 80s today, with a heat index reaching near 90. This front is connected to a strong low pressure system centered not too far from us. Alongside the heat, strong winds from the south southwest will be present through the day. Gusts will near 35 mph in some areas. As the center of the low moves northward, a cold front associated with the system will be passing over us tonight then stalling out. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. The entire area is currently under a marginal risk (1of 5) for severe development, although strorm development will be limited. After this busy Monday a soggy Tuesday heads our way. Rain showers are expected to last through Tuesday with 1-2" of new rain possible thanks to the stalled front. Minor flooding is possible during this time but is unlikely. Temperatures will then plummet into the upper 50s for Wednesday with some lows dropping near and slightly below 40 before the end of the work week. 

A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

StormTeam 3: Very warm to very rainy; tracking a wild weather week

