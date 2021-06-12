StormTeam 3: Very high UV index for Sunday

Plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures are expected for the day on Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. With all the sunshine thought, the UV index will be in the very high category. Make sure to apply sunscreen to avoid any serious sunburn, and reapply if you are going to be in the sun for several hours. Also, consider wearing a hat and sunglasses, and move into the shade periodically. Sunny skies are expected to continue into the workweek.