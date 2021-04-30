StormTeam 3: Very Warm Conditions Arriving For Saturday!

Get ready! Temperatures will be heating up on Saturday. Strong southwesterly winds of 15-30 mph will usher in warmer air, as highs will be in the 80s across the area. It's possible that a few places nearby could hit 90 degrees.
Highs will generally be in the 80s on Saturday.
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 6:13 PM
