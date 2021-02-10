StormTeam 3: Valentine's Day Is Looking Frigid

Another blast of arctic air is expected to arrive for Valentine's Day weekend. Highs are expected to be below zero both Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will dip to near -20 for Saturday night and Sunday night. There will be a breeze as well, so wind chills will likely drop into the -30 to -50 range through Valentine's Day. Keep in mind that frostbite can set in in under 15 minutes with these cold of temperatures and low wind chills.