New reports showing a chunk of the area seeing between 2-5" of snowfall, with an additional inch or two possible in some parts of the area. Send your snowfall reports via email, weather@kimt.com, or to the KIMT Facebook Page.
Winter Weather Advisory will continue until midnight for most counties due to the slow progression of the snowfall tracking out.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Updated snowfall totals 2-17
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals updates
- StormTeam 3: Friday night snowfall totals
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update; more snow coming
- StormTeam3: Tracking snowfall totals overnight Monday
- StormTeam 3: An updated snowfall forecast for Sunday
- Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
- StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?
- StormTeam 3: First snowfall chances of the season tonight
Scroll for more content...