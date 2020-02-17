Clear
StormTeam 3: Updated snowfall totals 2-17

Most spots seeing between 2-5"

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

New reports showing a chunk of the area seeing between 2-5" of snowfall, with an additional inch or two possible in some parts of the area.  Send your snowfall reports via email, weather@kimt.com, or to the KIMT Facebook Page.

Winter Weather Advisory will continue until midnight for most counties due to the slow progression of the snowfall tracking out.

