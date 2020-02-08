StormTeam 3: An updated snowfall forecast for Sunday

Ahead of Sunday's snowstorm, the latest computer model guidance and weather data has allowed us to update our forecast. Unfortunately for many, the potential snowfall accumulation from Sunday's storm is increasing.

6-10" is expected across all of Southeastern Minnesota and into parts of northern Iowa. Further to the south in Iowa, 3-6" is still expected. Isolated amounts greater than 10" will be possible in Southern Minnesota along the I-90 corridor.

Snow will begin between 10PM - 1AM late Saturday night. Heavy snowfall picks up soon after, with snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour or even greater at times. The snow ends around noon, but winds out of the north up to 25mph will blow all the freshly fallen snow around through the rest of the day.

A winter storm warning has been issued by the national weather service. Travel is not advised on Sunday.