StormTeam 3: Clouds expected to clear for meteor outburst tonight

400+ meteors possible per hour

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

If you're a skygazer, tonight will be a night you won't want to miss.  The rare "unicorn" meteor shower is happening tonight and tomorrow night which could produce between 100-1000 meteors per hour.  Back in 1995, the peak occurred around midnight producing nearly 400 meteors per hour.  If this happens, you may see six to seven per minute.

The one thing which may be holding your views is the forecast.  Good news for the KIMT viewing area is the sky is beginning to clear, and the views should get better as the night goes on. 

Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
