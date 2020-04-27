StormTeam 3: Two rounds of rain and storms Tuesday, some severe in the afternoon and evening

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Strong to potentially severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening, mainly across parts of north Iowa. The main threat will be damaging wind and large hail, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. All severe weather will be based on how quickly we clear out of the clouds late morning and early afternoon to kick up thunderstorms later in the day tomorrow.
Make sure to keep up to date on the forecast!
