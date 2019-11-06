StormTeam 3: Two rounds of cold coming

Additional light snow showers are possible the rest of Wednesday with totals under an inch. Most spots last night received between an inch or two south, to four or five inches in southern Minnesota.

High pressure builds in tonight and will send temperatures crashing into the teens for lows overnight and also Thursday night. A warm front lifts northward early this weekend and could set off rain or snow showers on Saturday, especially during the morning hours.

Later on this weekend, cold air will surge in from the Arctic and we will have a great chance to see the coldest air of the season. Lows will plunge into the single digits and even near zero.