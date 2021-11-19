StormTeam 3: Turning windy and colder to end the weekend.

After a quiet Saturday, a cold front arrives for Sunday, which will usher in colder air. The wind will also kick up out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with winds gusting over 40 mph at times throughout the day. There is also a brief chance for snow showers, but no accumulation is expected. What will be more notable is the wind and cold, as it will feel like it's in the single digits by Sunday night and Monday morning.
Temperatures will be falling through the day on Sunday
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:40 PM
