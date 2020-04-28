StormTeam 3: Tuesday's Severe Weather Threat

Our severe weather risk for Tuesday have been upgraded with most of the area sitting under a Marginal Risk (1 in 5 chance) and a Slight Risk (2 in 5 chance) can be found to the southeast (portions of northeastern Iowa). Showers and storms will be a constant threat through the day, including the morning hours, but the development of severe weather will aim for the afternoon and evening hours. Our biggest concern is the possibility of damaging winds and large hail within each storm cell. The tornado threat remains on the low side but a few tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out. Heavy rainfall rates may also cause ponding on area roadways. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and winds pick up. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible.