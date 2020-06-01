StormTeam 3: Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook

A few general thunderstorms are making their way across the area this early morning thanks to the introduction of a warm front moving in from the west. This front will do many things to the area aside from bringing flashes of lightning and heavy rain; temperatures will soar into the mid 80s this Monday alongside gusty southern winds reaching up to 30 mph. This will bring back humidity and thus instability. Although Monday will dry and skies will clear, this all sets us up for what looks to be a powerful wave of active weather coming int Tuesday late afternoon and evening. An Enhanced Risk (3 of 5 chance) for severe weather can be found for all of our Southern Minnesota counties with a Slight Risk (2 of 5 chance) for North Iowa. What this means is that at least a few severe storms are likely during this period with the biggest threat being large hail (2+" possible in some of the larger storms) and damaging wind gusts. The threat for tornadoes is also present with a few isolated tornadoes possible across the entire area. Before the storms, temps will reach into the low 90s thanks to sunny skies and increasing moisture. Activity calms back down for Wednesday but another threat for storms returns Thursday late afternoon and evening.