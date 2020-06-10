StormTeam 3: Tuesday's rain totals with more on the way

Another run of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with a cold front tracking into the region. This will spark rain and even a few thunderstorms; however, widespread storms or severe weather is not expected. We'll be on the lookout for moderate to heavy rainfall rates causing chances for additional flooding, especially in previously hard-hit areas, but the chances remain low for most. Most of the area saw over an inch of rain with some cities topping over 4"! Plan for rain activity to pick up in the late morning and early afternoon before moving out by this evening. Mostly clear skies return for the nighttime hours with temperatures falling back into middle 50s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest for Wednesday, which will help bring in drier and cooler air. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s to low 70s.