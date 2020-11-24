StormTeam 3: Tuesday Morning Snow Update

Roads are quickly deteriorating Tuesday morning amid widespread snow. Almost all roads as of 6am were partially covered.

With temperatures hovering around the freezing point of 32 degrees, this will be a wet, slushy, and heavy snow which will make for slick roads across the area. Low visibility is also a concern, especially as the snow beginning to develop into narrow and heavy bands in some spots.

Ever put your ear bud or headphones in your pocket, only to remove them a few minutes later in a tangled knot? That is what is happening in the atmosphere with snow this morning, as narrow bands of heavy snow have developed in close proximity to the MN-IA border and I-90. These bands could lead to snowfall totals exceeding 3 inches in some isolated spots, among more intense impacts.

Snow will slowly transition into rain between 9am and noon as temps creep above freezing, but there still be around 1-3" on the ground by this time.

Rain moves out around 5pm Tuesday afternoon, but some pockets of snowfall will still be possible towards US-14 at this time, potentially impacting the evening commute in places like Rochester.