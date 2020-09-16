StormTeam 3: Trending cooler to end the week

A cold front will move through early Wednesday and usher in cooler air for the second half of the week. Temps will still be able to rise into the low 70s amid a mostly sunny Wednesday, but will take a dive near 40 degrees Wednesday night. High temps Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60s, with increasing clouds throughout the day Thursday.

Temps then gradually warm back up towards early next week. Sunday will see high around 70 degrees, Monday in the mid 70s, and Tuesday in the upper 70s. Average high temps next week is around 68 degrees, so anything in the 70s is above average.