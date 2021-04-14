StormTeam 3: Trending A Little Warmer For The Weekend

We're tracking a slight warm up heading into the weekend, as highs will return to the 50s. We'll also see a bit more sunshine than we've had recently, but still expect a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will also be on the lighter side, making for a rather pleasant weekend.
Expect some sunshine with highs in the 50s this weekend.
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 9:48 PM
