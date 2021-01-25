A significant snowstorm is moving through central and southern Iowa, making for difficult to near impossible travel conditions. The Iowa Department of Transportation is advising NO TRAVEL across much of southwestern Iowa, due to snow covered roads and continued heavy snowfall. If you are planning to travel across Iowa, plan on encountering snow and snow covered roads, mainly in the central and southern part of the state. You can always check the latest roads conditions at 511IA.ORG and on our website at https://www.kimt.com/news/traffic-reports/
A snowstorm moving through Iowa is dropping significant snowfall for some. Travel is not advised in many areas.
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 5:59 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Travel Not Advised in Southwestern Iowa
- Tornadoes reported in eastern and southwestern Iowa
- Tornado, storms cause damage in southwestern Minnesota
- Travel not advised on I-35 in north Iowa to Minnesota border
- StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve
- StormTeam 3: Overnight snow clipping northern Iowa
- StormTeam 3: From cold to heavy snow with travel hazards
- Iowa DNR advises at avoid swimming at two North Iowa beaches
- County plows taken off roads in Kossuth County; travel not advised on much of I-90
- Sheriff's Office: Avenue of Saints down to 1 lane, travel not advised
Scroll for more content...