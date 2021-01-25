StormTeam 3: Travel Not Advised in Southwestern Iowa

A significant snowstorm is moving through central and southern Iowa, making for difficult to near impossible travel conditions. The Iowa Department of Transportation is advising NO TRAVEL across much of southwestern Iowa, due to snow covered roads and continued heavy snowfall. If you are planning to travel across Iowa, plan on encountering snow and snow covered roads, mainly in the central and southern part of the state. You can always check the latest roads conditions at 511IA.ORG and on our website at https://www.kimt.com/news/traffic-reports/