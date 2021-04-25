StormTeam 3: Tracking much warmer weather through the workweek

Sunday's rain/snow mix got you feeling down? Don't worry, Monday will pick you right back up! It's springtime ion the Midwest and a little snow in April isn't a huge surprise, but by this time most of us are starting to feel pretty eager to get started on our gardens, yard work, and other outdoor activities. Sunday's mix of precipitation and cooler temperatures were not ideal any of that, but Monday will be bringing the changes a lot of us have been waiting for! Despite overcast skies through most of the day, shifting winds will begin to pump in much warmer air from the south. Temperatures will soar into the 70s with some nearing 80 around 4:00 p.m.. Gusts may reach near 30mph during the daytime hours with almost all of us looking to stay dry. For Tuesday, the warm weather will be sticking around but a chance for thunderstorms return Monday overnight and through the day. By the midweek, temperatures will return to near normal but the warmth isn't done yet! 70s will be back with coming into the weekend.