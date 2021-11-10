A storm system moving through the Midwest is currently bringing rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This storm will start pulling in colder air from Canada by Thursday, and then we could be tracking snow showers moving through late Thursday evening and into Friday morning. With temperatures around or slightly above freezing, only minor slushy accumulations of up to one inch are expected across the area. As will any snow falling, this could make for some slick spots on the roads Friday morning, so be sure to use caution on your morning commute.
We've got snow showers in the forecast Thursday night into Friday.
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 4:26 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Tracking the season's first sticking snow
- StormTeam 3: Tracking the first snow of the season!
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a double header snow system Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Tracking light snow amid Spring-like weather
- StormTeam 3: Tracking cold air and a chance for... snow
- StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain
- StormTeam 3: Snow Reports from Thursday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: Seasonal weekend ahead, snow stays south
Scroll for more content...