StormTeam 3: Tracking the first snow of the season!

A storm system moving through the Midwest is currently bringing rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This storm will start pulling in colder air from Canada by Thursday, and then we could be tracking snow showers moving through late Thursday evening and into Friday morning. With temperatures around or slightly above freezing, only minor slushy accumulations of up to one inch are expected across the area. As will any snow falling, this could make for some slick spots on the roads Friday morning, so be sure to use caution on your morning commute.