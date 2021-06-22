StormTeam 3: Tracking the Potential for Much Needed Rainfall on Thursday and Friday

A storm system will be building into the region later this week and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the system, moisture will be increasing across the Midwest as dew points rise into the 60s and 70s, so it will be feeling quite muggy on Wednesday and Thursday. That moisture though will help fuel our storm chances and even bring the potential for some heavy rainfall. There is also a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Thursday for the potential of large hail and damaging wind gusts with some storms that develop. Aside from the severe threat, there is a good potential for some much-needed rainfall, as amounts could total over 1" for portions of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. This will definitely help with our current drought situation across the Upper Midwest.
Showers and thunderstorm chances are increasing and heavy rainfall is possible.
Posted: Jun 22, 2021 6:24 PM
