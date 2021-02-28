StormTeam 3: Tracking the Changing Winds and Rising Temps

The winds of change are coming...literally! Through Sunday, you may have noticed the dropping temperatures. This was mainly due to the shift in wind direction. Winds coming in from the northwest brought back some cool northern air. North winds will last through our entire Monday which will keep temperatures below the daily norm and in the lower to mid-20s. Right as we slip into our Tuesday, the change comes our way. Quickly, the winds will shift and begin to flow in from the south. This will usher in a breezy day but MUCH warmer as temperatures jump into the lower 40s. From Tuesday onward, temperatures look to stick above the average and we could even see some 50s during the 2nd week of March.