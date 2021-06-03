StormTeam 3: Tracking summer-like heat through the weekend

Get ready for a sunny and hot weekend! Tracking temperatures to soar into the lower 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You'll start to notice the humidity a bit more by the end of the weekend.
Temperatures will be soaring into the 90s for the upcoming weekend.
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 5:10 PM
