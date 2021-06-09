StormTeam 3: Tracking storm chances for Friday

After our recent hot and humid weather, we're looking at increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week. A system will be moving through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday and may kick off a few storms Thursday afternoon, but a better chance arrives on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during the afternoon on Thursday. That will help cool things down a touch, but will also bring some welcome rainfall to parts of the area. Not everyone will see the rain, and unfortunately, it's our best chance of rain in the 7-day forecast.