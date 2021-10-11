StormTeam 3: Tracking out next storm system for Wednesday

A strong storm system will be moving through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday morning. This storm will also kick up the winds as we could see gusts over 40 mph during the day.

While our area will see showers, storms, and wind conditions, parts of the Rockies will be getting their first significant snowfall of the season. Some of the higher elevations could pick up 1-2 feet of snow by Wednesday. While that's going on, parts of the Central Plains will likely see severe thunderstorms, with potential for hail, wind, and even a few tornadoes.

This is definitely a storm system typical of October as we see a mix of summer-type storms and wintry snow on the opposite sides of the system. After it passes, cooler air will settle in for the end of the week.