StormTeam 3: Tracking our storm chances through the week

Storm chances return to the area starting Sunday night

Posted: Apr 4, 2021 4:21 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Warmer weather has arrived and with it comes the typical spring showers. This week, we're tracking several chances for showers and storms spread through the week. Starting with Monday, very small chances for a stray shower or two move in as clouds build through the morning. The clouds head out, making for a mostly sunny and very warm day. During this time, energy builds and a chance for both showers and severe storms moves in for the late hours and overnight into Tuesday. Portions of the area sit under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe development with hail and strong winds being the main threat. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during the nighttime hours. 

Coming into Tuesday, more chances for storms arrive. As of now, there doesn't look to be a severe threat but even general thunderstorms come with a threat for lightning and heavy pockets of rain. Storm chances don't end there, coming into Wednesday showers and storms look to continue, but change over into more steady shower chances leading through Thursday.

Early numbers are picking up anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of new rain over the next 5 days.

