StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps

After such an incredible, warm, and mostly sunny weekend it's time to say "buh-bye" to the nonseasonal 60s and "hello" to our next big cool down. That being said, above-average temps will be sticking around for Monday as temps climb into the upper 50s.

Highs will be holding stationary in the 40s and 50s for the next week or longer under this cooler pattern. To go with the more fall-like feel, scattered showers (and few claps of thunder) will continue through the day thanks to a strong low pressure system moving through.

These on and off showers will linger into Tuesday with snow showers/flurries possible early Wednesday morning. Winds will remain a headline now through Wednesday as wind speeds are expected to ramp up as the center of the low passes us. Plan for gusts nearing 30-40 mph Monday night through Wednesday. Lows will fall back near and below freezing through the workweek making for some chilly starts to your workdays.