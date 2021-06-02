StormTeam 3: Tracking even warmer conditions on Thursday

Another warm day is expected across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the middle 80s. Should be a great day to hit the pool or lake before temperatures really heat up for the weekend.
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 9:54 PM
