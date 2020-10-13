Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking cold air and a chance for... snow

It's that time of year

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 6 Images

The month of October is typically when we see our first snowfall, even if it doesn't accumulate on the ground. This year will be no exception.

Colder air is on the way. While temps will climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday with strong 25 mph winds out of the south, a stronger cold front later in the day will push those temps all the way towards 34 degrees early Thursday morning. Northern air from Canada will inhabit the upper Midwest from Thursday on wards, with highs in the 40s and 50s through next week. Overnight lows will hover around 30-34 degrees, meaning that frost and freeze is likely.

More cold fronts and small disturbances will work across the Upper Midwest during this time, and if any should pass over during the freezing overnight hours, any resulting precipitation could come as snow! 

Right now individual chances for rain or snow on any given day are pretty low (20%) from Friday on wards, but it does appear that precipitation will be likely at least once through the weekend. If snow were to fall, it would be in the form of overnight flurries or snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected.

There is a potential for a heavier snow-maker storm in about a weeks time, but a exceptionally strong jet stream at this time is adding some turbulence to this forecast 7 days out. We will keep our eyes on this potential.

Below freezing temps return to the forecast
