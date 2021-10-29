StormTeam 3: Tracking clearing skies for Halloween weekend

Clearing skies across the region today as pressure is on the rise after Thursday's rain system moves east.

A few showers are possible early this morning, but will become very unlikely at all by lunch time. Most of the clearing occurs in the afternoon, but some is possible in the morning as well. Highs today around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be a day you want to spend some time outside with highs in the mid to upper 50s and sunny skies. This is especially considering cold temps coming next week. Highs dip into the 40s with breezy conditions on Halloween. It will be chilly, but thankfully not rainy. Wind Chills will be near freezing during trick or treating Sunday evening. Next week holds even colder temps, and a real chance for our first snowflakes of the season.

The Northern Lights may be visible this weekend. Stay tuned for more information on this.