StormTeam 3: Tracking breezy sunshine Tuesday before rain midweek

Skies remain mostly sunny Tuesday with highs back in the mid 50s. Winds pick up out of the SE in the afternoon to 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph, as the atmosphere begins to tighten.

Rain chances return Wednesday Thursday as an area of rain associated with the atmospheric river event in California on Sunday moves into the central US from the mountains. The speed of this system looks to be rather slow, allowing for rain chances to remain from Wed AM till Friday AM at the earliest. This likely falls as scattered showers Wednesday with a few storms mixed in. Rain becomes gradually more common and by late Wednesday there is widespread rain through most of the area that lasts for the majority of Thursday.

Rain accumulation values could be around 1 inch, with a bit more towards 2 inches possible just to our west.

Skies look better for the Halloween weekend, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and briefly cloudy conditions sometime Sunday. Thankfully it does look to be dry!