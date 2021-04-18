StormTeam 3: Tracking another workweek cooldown

Both Saturday and Sunday featured partly to mostly sunny skies complete with temperatures rising slightly above the average and into the upper 50s and 60s. Monday, however, will be very different. A potent arctic front is currently moving south across the northern half of the country. As this front marches on, conditions will begin to take a turn for us Sunday night and into Monday morning. The front will not only bring a chance for scattered rain/snow showers but will also return the cooler northwestern winds. Highs on Monday will be stunted, only climbing near 40 degrees and well below the seasonal norm. Warmer air is set to arrive heading through the week. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s/lower 60s by Thursday. Friday features our next rain chance.