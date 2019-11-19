StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

Photo Gallery 2 Images
We're keeping a close eye on some building activity to the northwest this Tuesday. An overnight round of rain and frozen precipitation continues to move off to the east, but another active round of weather is right on its heels. As this building low moves more southward we can expect more rain to head our way starting Wednesday night. We'll be sitting in the warm sector of the low for the majority of the time, which will keep precip as rain, but as the low moves eastward we will eventually be caught on the cooler end. This could usher in some mixed precip/snow to finish off the active round on Thursday, which could impact our morning, lunch, and evening commutes.
