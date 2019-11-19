Clear

StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

More rain on the way alongside warming temps

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 7:04 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

We're keeping a close eye on some building activity to the northwest this Tuesday. An overnight round of rain and frozen precipitation continues to move off to the east, but another active round of weather is right on its heels. As this building low moves more southward we can expect more rain to head our way starting Wednesday night. We'll be sitting in the warm sector of the low for the majority of the time, which will keep precip as rain, but as the low moves eastward we will eventually be caught on the cooler end. This could usher in some mixed precip/snow to finish off the active round on Thursday, which could impact our morning, lunch, and evening commutes. 

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
