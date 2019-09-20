StormTeam 3: Tracking a surge of moisture and a chance for severe storms

Spotty showers and storms will be part of the Friday morning mix with activity already present in the southwest corner of our area. This development will be isolated at best as partly sunny skies take over through the rest of the day. This will be our last day of mid summer-like temps with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s and dew points reaching near and slightly above 70 (a very tropical feel!). The heat and humidity are a result of continuous southern flow we've had over the past several days. Moisture from a weakening Imelda will continue to pump in through the day. All of this being said, the weekend then brings with it another dramatic shift. Scattered showers and storms through Saturday will keep things on the cloudy side as the atmosphere rings itself out like a sponge thanks to a passing cold front. Some storms could become severe as the majority of the area currently sits in a marginal risk (1 of 5) for development. The main threats will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding, but hail and strong winds cannot be ruled out. After this, temps take a nosedive - only topping off in the 70s. However, conditions will improve with sunny skies looking to welcome us into the first week of fall.