StormTeam 3: Tracking a soggy pattern moving in

Thursday night clouds will heading in thanks to an approaching low and accompanying cold front, then a series of on-and-off rain showers arrives. A few storms may be possible Thursday night through Friday however any severe risks remain very low. Another threat of rain and storms moves in Saturday night and Sunday, and again, the severe weather chances will be lower. There will be a short period of warmer temperatures late this weekend and early next week to go with a few more rounds of showers and storms. Long story short, it's looking to be a soggy start to the new work week. Over the next 7 days the majority of the area is looking at an additional 3-4" of rain. That number rises the further southeast you travel with some places looking at reaching the 4-6" mark. As always, your StormTeam will be keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat through the next week.