StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Temps skyrocket on Tuesday, then fall below average to finish the week

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 6:29 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A passing warm front, responsible for bringing in more moisture and warmth, will help temps rise near 70 today alongside afternoon sunshine. An associated cold front will then make a move and pass over the area bringing back rain, and possible storm chances, through Wednesday as clouds build back in overnight. The threat for any severe weather remains very low during this time, but I can't rule out a clap of thunder or two. By Thursday, highs will fall back below the norm and into the lower 40s. Friday will welcome back ample sunshine but temps will remain lower than normal in the upper 40s. 50s return for a brief moment on Saturday alongside a chance for showers, then the 40s are back to kick off the new week.

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Community Events