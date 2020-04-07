StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

A passing warm front, responsible for bringing in more moisture and warmth, will help temps rise near 70 today alongside afternoon sunshine. An associated cold front will then make a move and pass over the area bringing back rain, and possible storm chances, through Wednesday as clouds build back in overnight. The threat for any severe weather remains very low during this time, but I can't rule out a clap of thunder or two. By Thursday, highs will fall back below the norm and into the lower 40s. Friday will welcome back ample sunshine but temps will remain lower than normal in the upper 40s. 50s return for a brief moment on Saturday alongside a chance for showers, then the 40s are back to kick off the new week.