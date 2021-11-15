StormTeam 3: Tracking a few windy days ahead!

We've got some windy days ahead of us this week! Starting with Tuesday, strong southerly winds could gust up to 35 mph at times, but that will help to usher in warmer temperatures. Following that, a cold front will kick up the wind out of the northwest, ushering in cold air for the rest of the week. It will remain rather breezy through Thursday, and with that colder air in place, it's going to feel quite chilly later on this week.