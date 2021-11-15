We've got some windy days ahead of us this week! Starting with Tuesday, strong southerly winds could gust up to 35 mph at times, but that will help to usher in warmer temperatures. Following that, a cold front will kick up the wind out of the northwest, ushering in cold air for the rest of the week. It will remain rather breezy through Thursday, and with that colder air in place, it's going to feel quite chilly later on this week.
Winds could gust over 30 mph at times this week
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 5:23 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a few windy days ahead!
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a cooler week ahead
- StormTeam 3: Rainy Days Ahead...
- StormTeam 3: Rain totals, windy and colder day Friday
- Stormteam 3: Windy and cooler for midweek
- StormTeam 3: Windy conditions return for Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Sunny before a windy weekend
- StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a windy Sunday with rain on the horizon
Scroll for more content...