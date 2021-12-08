StormTeam 3: Tracking a developing winter storm for Friday. Here's what to expect.

A developing storm system is expected to bring snow to the region Friday into Saturday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been issued ahead of the storm, as there is potential for significant snowfall accumulations. Here's a look at what to expect.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Snow is will move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Friday and continue to fall into Saturday morning. Widespread snow accumulations of 6-9" seems pretty likely for many locations, but there will be a narrow swatch of 9-12" or more of snow. Where the heavy snow bands set up on Friday will determine the placement of the highest snow accumulations. As the system wraps up going into Saturday, the wind is expected to increase out of the north at 15-25 mph, resulting in some blowing and drifting snow.

TIMING: Snow will begin to fall late Friday morning and continue into early Saturday morning.

IMPACT: With the potential for significant snowfall, plan now for major travel disruptions on Friday and Saturday. Blowing and drifting snow could continue to cause travel impacts into the day on Saturday.

