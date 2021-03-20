StormTeam 3: Tracking a Windy Sunday with Rain to Follow

Another breezy day is on the way for Sunday as southern winds continue to bring in some much warmer air. Once again, temperatures will be on the rise through the windy day, with highs climbing into the low 60s alongside the strong southern winds. sustained wind speeds will range from 15 to 25 mph during the daytime hours, with the afternoon and early evening experiencing the strongest of the winds. Gusts could reach near or above 40 mph. To go with the warmth and wind, clouds will be more abundant ahead of our next active weather pattern. Prepare for a soggy start to the new work week as scattered showers will turn into more widespread showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain will be with us from this time until Wednesday night, possibly early Thursday morning. Areas could see 1-2", or more, of rainfall during this time.