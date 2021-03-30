StormTeam 3: Tracking a Warm and Breezy Easter Sunday

We're tracking sunny, warm, and breezy conditions arriving for the upcoming Easter weekend. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday, and everyone will see highs in the 70s for Easter Sunday. Despite some breezy conditions on Sunday, the weather looks great for outdoor activities on both Saturday and Sunday.
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 6:34 PM
