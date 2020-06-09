StormTeam 3: Tracking a Very Wet 48hrs

Brace yourselves, lots of rain is coming. So much rain in fact, some could be walking away with around 4" of it over the next 48 hours. The heavy rain threat has lead to a Flash Flood Watch, issued for the entire area starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Alongside the heavy rain threat, a Marginal Risk for severe weather has returned as well. All of this activity is due to the approaching remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal, which caused quite the flooding scene for our friends to the south. The system has kept a fair amount of strength despite spinning over land, and will begin to move into North Iowa around 1-2pm Tuesday. By 4-5pm, widespread heavy rain and possible storms will be a threat for all of us. Winds from the north will gusts near 35 mph, stronger in some storms. The tornado and hail threat during this time remains low, but there is still a chance for development. For Wednesday, once the remnants of Cristobal have passed for the most part, a strong cold front will pass over us during the AM hours. This will bring additional rounds of rain, light to heavy, across the area. The passing front will also cool us down as highs for the day look to struggle making it over 70 degrees. Temps and conditions stabilize for Thursday and through the weekend. Plan for mostly sunny skies and highs neat normal (mid to upper 70s).