StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potential Winter Storm to Begin the Work Week

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect starting late Sunday night an last through Monday afternoon for several of our counties. Before then, the Watch may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory depending on the amount of snow the area is looking to receive closer to the event. As of now, most of the area is looking at around 3-5" with portions of North Iowa set to receive 5-8" (including Mason City). You'll want to stay updated on the forecast as these numbers could change in an instant. Snow will begin to move into the area during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday and looks to continue through the day. This will make for a messy commute both for the AM and PM. During this time the winds will increase with gusts reaching 30-35 mph.