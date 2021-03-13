Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potential Winter Storm to Begin the Work Week

Snow will move in starting overnight Sunday into Monday

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 4:23 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect starting late Sunday night an last through Monday afternoon for several of our counties. Before then, the Watch may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory depending on the amount of snow the area is looking to receive closer to the event. As of now, most of the area is looking at around 3-5" with portions of North Iowa set to receive 5-8" (including Mason City). You'll want to stay updated on the forecast as these numbers could change in an instant. Snow will begin to move into the area during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday and looks to continue through the day. This will make for a messy commute both for the AM and PM. During this time the winds will increase with gusts reaching 30-35 mph.

Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
